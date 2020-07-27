Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP opened at $127.27 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $230.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($2.86). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $973.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.