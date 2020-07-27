Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $347,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in WD-40 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in WD-40 by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.93.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

