Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.49.

NYSE IFF opened at $126.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

