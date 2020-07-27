Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $380,000 in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $84.35 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

