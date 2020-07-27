Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $14,632,750. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

