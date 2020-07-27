Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

