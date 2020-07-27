Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $42.09 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.