Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $95.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

