Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $512,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,817,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $22,207,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

