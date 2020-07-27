Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $143,820,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,982,000 after buying an additional 4,662,552 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $58,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aramark by 404.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,160,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

