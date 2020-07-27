Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

