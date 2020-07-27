Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

