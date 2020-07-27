Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 423,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,124,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

