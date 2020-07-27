Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 222 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,810.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,313.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3,321.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

