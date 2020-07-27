Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

