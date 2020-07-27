Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.