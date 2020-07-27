Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,276 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

