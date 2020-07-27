Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,021 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 61.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI opened at $83.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $32,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,570 shares of company stock worth $818,509. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.