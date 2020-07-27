Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,923,000 after buying an additional 5,709,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.