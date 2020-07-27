Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $84.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $88.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

