Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $20,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger acquired 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

