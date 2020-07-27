Vital Farms, Inc. Plans $125 Million IPO for July 31st (VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) expects to raise $125 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, July 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,800,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Vital Farms, Inc. generated $155.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $100,000. Vital Farms, Inc. has a market cap of $626.8 million.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Jefferies was co-manager.

Vital Farms, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Vital Farms is an ethical food company that is disrupting the U.S. food system. We have developed a framework that challenges the norms of the incumbent food model and allows us to bring high-quality products from our network of small family farms to a national audience. This framework has enabled us to become the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter and the second largest U.S. egg brand by retail dollar sales. Our ethics are exemplified by our focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. We believe these standards produce happy hens with varied diets, which produce better eggs. There is a seismic shift in consumer demand for ethically produced, natural, traceable, clean-label, great-tasting and nutritious foods. Supported by a steadfast adherence to the values on which we were founded, we have designed our brand and products to appeal to this consumer movement. Vital Farms’ pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 13,000 stores nationwide. “.

Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and has 161 employees. The company is located at 3601 South Congress Avenue Suite C100 Austin, Texas 78704 and can be reached via phone at (877) 455-3063 or on the web at http://www.vitalfarms.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.