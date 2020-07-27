Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 122.16 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.55.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

