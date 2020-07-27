Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $232.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after acquiring an additional 207,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $81,931,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 397,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

