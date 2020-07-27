Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $45,752,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at $16,391,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Umpqua by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

