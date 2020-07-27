Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

