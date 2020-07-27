Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $16.68 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

