Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WRI opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

