Wells Fargo & Co Raises NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $4,000.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

NVR stock opened at $3,810.39 on Thursday. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,313.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,321.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NVR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,092,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

