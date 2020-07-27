Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $263.57 million, a P/E ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 2.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

