Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,943 Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chromadex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chromadex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chromadex by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chromadex by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chromadex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62. Chromadex Corp has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 132.48% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.