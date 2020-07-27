Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of MRC Global worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $6.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

