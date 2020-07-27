Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $243,000 Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Colony Bankcorp worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $43,803.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,991 shares of company stock valued at $57,365 over the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBAN opened at $10.40 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

