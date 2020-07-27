Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 294,876 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SA stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

