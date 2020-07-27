Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Lawson Mabry bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,516. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBNC opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBNC. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

