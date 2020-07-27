Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,416,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.81 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

