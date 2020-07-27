Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,451 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,605,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 199.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 281,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,821.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 96,621 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 384,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period.

FSTA opened at $36.97 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

