West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.08 Million

Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $481.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.40 million and the lowest is $473.76 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $456.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $262.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $120.12 and a 12 month high of $257.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

