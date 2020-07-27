William Blair Weighs in on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

