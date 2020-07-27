Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7,284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

WLTW stock opened at $211.52 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

