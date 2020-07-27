Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $147.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

