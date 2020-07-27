Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after buying an additional 357,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Teleflex by 356.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,667,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $387.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.88 and its 200-day moving average is $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.