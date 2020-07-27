Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.