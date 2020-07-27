Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 176.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $616.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

