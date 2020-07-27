Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,721 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vereit by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 317,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. Vereit’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

