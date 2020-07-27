Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.