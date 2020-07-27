Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $93.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $100.91.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.