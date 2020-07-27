Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $162.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,252.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

