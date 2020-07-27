Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $9,229,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.