Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

